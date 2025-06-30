This week in Baton Rouge: art receptions, author talks and more

Check out new art Wednesday

See a new art exhibit, Wednesday, July 2, at the Baton Rouge Gallery’s First Wednesday opening reception.

First Wednesday features the work of Louisiana and Paris based artists. This month features art from April Hammock, Marcus McAllister, Hye Yeon Nam and Nonney Oddlokken.The reception is open to the public with live music, plus drinks and snacks.

The free reception is from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Learn about Louisiana jazz Wednesday

Take a trip down to the Main Library on Goodwood, Wednesday, July 2, to hear about Louisiana’s Jazz Age.

Author Sam Irwin will talk about his book “The Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age,” delving into the life of famous New Orleans jazz artist, Louis Armstrong. He will talk about Armstrong’s struggle against poverty and prejudice as well as other history from the Louisiana jazz scene.

Irwin’s free author talk is at 6 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Have a field day on Wednesday

Join the LSU AgCenter at the Sugar Research Station, Wednesday, July 2, to learn about growing watermelons.

Visitors will have the chance to talk to LSU AgCenter, 4-H and community health agents and attend demonstrations on gardening and cooking. The event will feature five various watermelon varieties, with seedless and seeded options.

The Watermelon Field Day is from 5-8 p.m. The Sugar Research Station is at 5755 LSU Ag Road in St. Gabriel. Find more information on the field day here.

Catch a film Wednesday

See a 2024 Cannes Film Festival selection, Wednesday, July 2, at the Manship Theatre.

“Caught by the Tides,” directed by Jia Zhangke, gives a look at contemporary China and its transformation through his character, Qiaoqiao. The romantic drama stars Tao Zhao, Zhubin Li and You Zhou.

“Caught by the Tides” is at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $11.50 and can be purchased here.