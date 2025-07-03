Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Star-Spangled Saturday, July Fourth and more events

Celebrate the Four th of July

Looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day this weekend?

Check out our full guide to Fourth of July food, fireworks and fun in the Capital Region here.

Head to the farmers market for Star-Spangled Saturday

Stop by the Red Stick Farmers Market, Saturday, July 5, for the monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market and a special Star-Spangled Saturday.

The regular Saturday farmers market will have a little Independence Day festivity thrown in, featuring live music from John Gray and his jazz trio, cooking demonstrations, family activities and holiday treats. Expect stands bursting with blueberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers and, of course, watermelons. The Baton Rouge Arts Market will be setup alongside the farmers market, featuring dozens of vendors showcasing their wares.

The free markets are from 8 a.m.-noon at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. Find more info here.

Rock it out Saturday

Put on your black lipstick and take a trip to Chelsea’s Live, Saturday, July 5, for Goth Night.

The night features goth-rock music and entertainment from DJ Hart, DJ Moon and BeauTato.

Goth Night is at 9 p.m., and the doors open at 8 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and older. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Cover is $10, and tickets can be purchased here.

Jazz it up at L’Auberge Sunday

Stop by L’Auberge Casino Hotel’s Edge nightclub, Sunday, July 6, for a show by John Gray, this time performing with his jazz quartet.

As a part of the venue’s Sounds of Summer Jazz Series on Sundays in July, visitors are invited to a night of cocktails and jazz music. The quartet is led by trumpeter John Gray for a “tight, groove-oriented” performance.

The free show starts at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. Edge is inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel at 777 L’Auberge Ave. The event is for ages 21 and older. Find more information here.