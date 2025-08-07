Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: a Fleetwood Mac tribute show, the Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival and more events

Catch a comedy show Friday

Spend a night out at the River Center Theatre, Friday, Aug. 8, for Killers of Kill Tony.

The comedians of No. 1 live podcast in the world, Kill Tony, will take the stage at the River Center for a live standup set. The lineup features regulars from the show as well as fan favorites.

The show is at 7 p.m., and the theatre is at 240 St. Louis St. Tickets start at around $70. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

See a film Friday

Stop by the Manship Theatre, Friday, Aug. 8, to see an award-winning sci-fi thriller.

The theatre is showing the 2006 film Paprika, about a scientist who works as a dream detective under the cover of night. The event will also feature food from Okki Tokki and a set from DJ Buktooth after the show. Come dressed in your best anime costume for a chance to win a $50 bar tab and a pair of tickets to Manship Theatre’s next anime film screening.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $11.50 and can be purchased here.

Rock out at a tribute show Friday

Are you a Fleetwood Mac fan? Catch a tribute show, Friday, Aug. 8, at Chelsea’s Live.

The iconic music venue hosts New Orleans band Where Y’acht for a tribute show to Fleetwood Mac. Find your flowiest garb, top hats and tamborines and get ready to sing along to the band’s hits like “The Chain” and “Landslide.”

The show is at 9 p.m. and the doors open at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $20 and can be found here.

Attend a hot air balloon festival Friday and Saturday

Take a trip to Zachary, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8 and 9, for the Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The weekend is packed with more events than just hot air balloons. The festivities include food, artisan booths, a kids’ splash pad, tethered balloon rides and more. Expect live music from Chubby Carrier, Lauren Lee Band, Adam Leger Band and Thomas Cain.

The free admission festival is from 4–9:30 p.m. at the BREC Zachary Community Park. The park is at 20055 Old Scenic Highway. Find more information on the schedule of events here.