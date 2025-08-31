September 2025’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

Sept. 1

Got a need for speed? Head to the Main Library at Goodwood for the 9th annual Capital City Car Show. Browse a selection of vintage and modern cars while mingling with fellow automobile lovers. capitalcitycarshowbr.com

Sept. 6

Follow the roars erupting from Tiger Stadium and A.W. Mumford Stadium to see the LSU Tigers and Southern University Jaguars take on opponents in their first home games of the season. Gather your tailgating gear and head to these local college campuses for an evening of spectating and fandom. lsusports.net and gojagsports.com

Sept. 7

Embrace autumn a little early at the Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion’s Fall into History event. Held during September’s First Free Sunday, this celebration will feature food trucks, live music in the rose garden and vendors. laogm.org

Sept. 11+12

Lainey Wilson is keeping country cool on her latest tour with shows in her home state. Dust off your cowboy hats, throw on a pair of bell-bottoms and head to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena to hear this singer-songwriter belt out hits like “Heart Like A Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and more. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Sept. 13 + 14

Celebrate Henry Turner Jr. Day at A Taste of the Deep South Festival at the Main Library at Goodwood. Expect music, dancing, food and films that showcase the importance of multiethnic groups in society. htjday.com

Sept. 20

Follow the calls to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens for Birding at Burden. Grab your binoculars and head out early to spot common species and resident migratory songbirds. lsuagcenter.com

Sept. 25

BREADA’s Farm Fête returns with craft cocktails, bites from local chefs, a silent auction, raffles and activities at Main Street Market. Food and drink items are locally sourced and inspired by the Red Stick Farmers Market. Funds from the event go toward BREADA and its outreach programs. breada.org

Sept. 26

Quench your thirst at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo event. Stroll around the zoo after hours while sampling a variety of beers. After filling your glass, get in on food tastings, live music and other wild activities. brzoobrew.org

Arts agenda

Opening Sept. 4

Feast your eyes on a brand-new exhibit at the LSU Museum of Art, on display through Jan. 4, 2026. “A Bayou State of Mind” features the work of artists who share their personal experiences with Louisiana. The pieces will showcase the state’s rich culture, history, landscape and essence. lsumoa.org

Sept. 4-7, 11 + 12

Ascension Community Theatre takes on a Southern classic tale with its production of Steel Magnolias. The Louisiana-set story will come to life onstage with banter and plenty of teasing amongst its beloved characters like Truvy Jones and Ouiser Boudreaux. actgonzales.org

Sept. 6

Follow the call of the disco ball to Chelsea’s Live for the return of the traveling DJ experience, Gimme Gimme Disco. Groove along to hits by ABBA, Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band and more. chelseaslive.com

Sept. 11, 18 + 25

Set up your lawn chairs and get ready for outdoor fall concerts at Perkins Rowe. The Rock N Rowe series is back with artists like Peyton Falgoust Band, Mike Broussard & Night Train, and The Remnants. perkinsrowe.com

Sept. 18

New Orleans band Dumpstaphunk is set to take the stage at Manship Theatre with its funk-fusion sound. With the use of trumpets, drums, trombones, guitars and vocals, the band has dominated its own shows as well as opening sets for acts like The Rolling Stones. manshiptheatre.org

Sept. 30

Ya like jazz? Then, come support student musicians at the LSU Jazz Showcase. This concert features a packed lineup of performances by the LSU Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Lab Band and chamber groups. lsucmda-internet.choicecrm.net

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Sept. 7: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, neworleanssaints.com

Sept. 23: Hozier at the Smoothie King Center, smoothiekingcenter.com

Sept. 25-28: International Arts Festival NOLA, iafnola.com

ACADIANA

Sept. 11: Luke Bryan at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

Sept. 21: Louisiana Okra, Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 26-28: Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, hisugar.org

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.