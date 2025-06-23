Last call! Snag your tickets for our Best of 225 Awards Party

Tomorrow’s the day! Our big reveal of the 2025 Best of 225 Awards winners is almost here. To celebrate, we’re throwing a Hot off the Press party Tuesday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m., at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar.

Sip on over 50 still and sparkling rosés at our curated wine tasting, then wind down the rest of the evening with live music, cocktails and a variety of bites from Bin 77 and Solera. Tickets are $45 plus fees.

There will be live music courtesy of Dizzy! and boozy popsicles by Le Doodle.