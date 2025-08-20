Enjoy an evening stroll with Hilltop Arboretum’s upcoming Sip and Flutter event

Although spring has come and gone, the wonders of nature that it brings are still on view for much of South Louisiana. While certain flowers may not be in full bloom during August, the wildlife around them continues to flourish.

On August 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum will present Sip & Flutter: An Evening with Butterflies and Moths. This event will showcase these winged creatures and celebrate the plants that support them with a stroll through the Arboretum’s pollinator garden. Attendees will enjoy a glass of wine or a refreshing botanical mocktail while observing the fluttering friends.

Naturalists Janine Kharey and Teri Rome will then hold engaging conversations about the fascinating and surprising lives of butterflies and moths. For a sneak peek at how fun Hilltop events can be, check out our experience with the Spring Garden Tour and register for the event online here.

