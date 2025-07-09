Staff picks: What’s in the 225 team’s bags

What does the 225 team always have on hand? I challenged our editorial staffers to rummage through their everyday totes and purses to show what must-haves are dwelling inside.

Our writers and editors spilled their bags, each revealing their loots of local goods and holy-grail items. We found coffee shop punch cards, lip glosses, summer reads and a few fun surprises.

What are your daily essentials? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

“My family is either in the water or the AC this time of year, and the contents of my bag reflect it. These Krewe sunglasses that I scored at a Perkins Rowe sample sale and Dock & Bay’s quick-dry kids ponchos from Victoria’s Toy Station are some of our pool-day essentials. Beach-bound road trips mean a visit to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, and these cute paper dominoes that came with the kids’ meal earned themselves residency in my purse for indoor fun on the go. I’m eyeing these from Olly Olly for when this pack bites the dust. When I have a few minutes to myself, I’m reaching for summer reads from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library or popping my earbuds in to tune into my latest podcast obsession.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 contributing editor

“I’m a get-ready-on-the-go kind of girl, so a jewelry case is essential for storing gold hoops and fun pieces from Mimosa Handcrafted and shops like Baubles by Bella Bella. I can’t stand a room-temp drink, so I love stashing koozies—although you’re more likely to find me using them to chill a can of Poppi than a beer. I try to get my hands on them at parades and events, and I scored several from the Baton Rouge Blues Festival archive sale at this year’s event. I ordered my beloved phone case online from Memor, a small art studio that crafts bespoke mosaic pieces embellished with seashells, pearls and vintage charms. My pink Chanel cardholder from The RealReal is a buy-it-for-life item I hope to have forever. Before I’ve even placed my dinner order, I religiously place my hand sanitizer on the table. The Touchland brand is superior for its scents and compact size. But one habit I’ll sadly never, ever break—turning my bag into a bottomless hole of month-old crumpled up restaurant receipts.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

“Channeling Solange Knowles at the 2018 Met Gala, I carry around the strange and storied citrusy cologne known as Florida Water. Found at Prescriptions to Geaux, it has a dual, folksy purpose of cooling you down. Baseball fans and summer anglers swear by it, and it’s nice to dab some behind your neck or ears when you’re sweating bullets in the car. I’m never without a small notebook to scribble down story ideas, like this one from Time Warp by local artist Gianna Militana. Another useful staple is a favorite pocketknife I picked up years ago from Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques—provided I remember to ditch it before air travel. Complimentary mints from restaurants, like these from The Little Village, are a constant and a welcome find. I often stow my casual jewelry, like these pieces from Mimosa Handcrafted, to be sure I’m never without my favorite, everyday pieces. After years of hunting for elusive lipsticks, I keep all of them in a small bag I can easily spot. This time of year, I wear out my East Baton Rouge Parish Library card with breezy summer reads and audiobooks. And I get stamps on my Sweet Baton Rouge loyalty card for the stylish local tees I bring to friends around the country.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

“When going to work or a vacay, I’m opting to ditch my purse for my tried-and-true BAGGU Duck Bag because it holds just about everything, and I’m obsessed with the green checkered pattern. Inside, I keep probably too much, but everything is necessary, like Apple AirPods, Shout wipes, my Madewell card case and a Sok It Javasok, which keeps any iced drink cold, and not sweaty, all day. I also can’t leave the house without a hair tie or claw clip in these summer temps, and the Teleties hair clips, like this one from Wanderlust by Abby, are the most comfortable. Another summer staple is my handheld fan from Amazon. This baby goes to a level of 200 and is a game changer for outdoor activities and music fests. Another Amazon staple is my selfie light that I purchased to help me make our Instagram reels. Now, my friends depend on me to bring it to gatherings so we all get the “good lighting” for pics. As a writer, I always have a few pens and a notepad from Local Supply on hand for jotting down any ideas or things to circle back on. And, yes, I usually have a copy of 225 with me in case any friends or family want to thumb through it. I never remember to put on a lip when getting ready in the morning, so I always have a few options from Tower 28 in my bag. I stock up on all my travel beauty items, like this mini Glossier You, from the Sephora by Trader Joe’s. This summer, I’m trying to get my read on, so I’m currently flipping through Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand. Shout out to Red Stick Reads for the most perfect Harry Styles-covered bookmark that’s currently keeping my place.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 managing editor

“As a college student, I’m always on the go, even in the summer, so my bag is packed with what I consider to be essentials. Usually, you can find me reading a good book or listening to the newest music by the LSU URec pool, or snapping pictures of my friends in Mid City. But every once in a while, I’ll stop by Brew Ha-Ha for a refreshing drink from its summer menu while I chat with my weekly coffee group. Right now, I’m reading one of my own books, which goes with me everywhere, but my next stop is the East Baton Rouge Parish Library to check out some new reads. Of course, what’s a girl’s purse without her wallet, lip gloss and a pair of sunnies? My sunglasses are always on rotation, but right now my favorite is this pair from a vintage store in Galveston, Texas.”

—Avery White, 225 contributing writer and photographer

“I love my shoulder bag from the environmentally conscious brand The Sak, and I use it every single day. This summer, I’m carrying around a digital camera to capture all the best moments of my daily life. Of course, sunscreen is a necessity in Louisiana summers. For me, Sun Bum is a brand you just can’t beat. In my bag, I have the travel-size sunscreen and just love how it feels on my skin. Another must-have is my Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm. I’m using one of the summer flavors right now, watermelon, and it both feels and tastes so good. I love having little pocket-sized books I can tuck into my bag and take with me to the doctor’s office, the park and even to the gym. Signet Classics has some great titles in these sizes, and I’ve already finished my compact version of Jane Austen’s Persuasion this summer and am working my way through Dante’s The Inferno. I rely on my AirPods every single day– I swear I get more done when there’s music playing. Right now, my favorite summer playlist is a mix of Fleetwood Mac, Van Morrison, The Eagles and Paul McCartney. Lastly, I love the brand Kate Spade, and while the wallet I’ve been using is from a few seasons ago, the quality is just so good that I feel no need to update it. Another older Kate Spade favorite is the pair of bunny stud earrings I purchased a few years ago and am still obsessed with. It’s nice to keep some simple jewelry on hand just in case—you never know when you’ll need to add just a touch to your look for a spontaneous dinner and drinks invite!”

—Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer