LSU Football is back, and so are game-day outfits
At LSU, football and all the festivities surrounding it are taken very seriously. So it only makes sense that gameday fashion would receive the same treatment. Most SEC schools abide by the unspoken rule to dress up for games, and Tiger fans are no exception. If our team is the best, the outfits worn should match the standard our players have set. Dominance on and off the field, if you will.
With help from local boutiques, and model Lilly Chastain, this year, tailgating attire is better than ever. Save your jersey and jean cut-offs for away games. It’s time for dresses, sets and even sequins to have their time under the lights of Tiger Stadium. Geaux Tigers!
|
Parade Grounded
Sea “Lula” embroidered top, $395, Aria
Sea “Lula” embroidered shorts, $325, Aria
“Beau Nylon sunglasses, $455, Krewe
Shatterproof cup, $30 for set of 10, Gourmet Girls
Smooth Operator
Butter yellow jacquard top, $325, August
Butter yellow jacquard wide-leg pant, $396, August
Leopard lattice sandals, $295, Edit by LBP
Boot Up
Staud “Mercer” dress, $595, Aria
Boots, Model’s own
Golden Girl
Ganni skirt, $445, Aria
Golden Goose “Journey” tank, $195, Aria
Ganni buckle ballerina flats, $475, Aria
Matthew Bruch cardigan, $395, Aria
Ganni “Bou” bag, $475, Aria
Hold That Tiger
Sequin mini skirt, $330, Edit By LBP
COG tube top, $195, Edit by LBP
Tiger ears, $14, Barnes & Noble
Frozen margarita, $8, The Chimes
|
|