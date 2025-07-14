Hunting down artful dishes that delight from local shops

What’s cooking, good looking? Even if the food you make isn’t pretty, the dish you serve it in can be. Local stores carry dishes that double as pieces of art, so you can keep the basic serving platters in their drawers. Leave them on display when they aren’t being used to add a little something extra to any kitchen counter or tabletop.

Birds of a Feather

This green leaf and bird serving piece from The Keeping Room elevates any summer party.

Pretty as a Pearl

This oyster-shaped dish by Studio C found in The Foyer features an artful bottom with greens, blues and light browns.

Summer Serving

Like The Corbel says, these bright dishes are ready for your next sunny spread.

Once Bitten

This snake-adorned serving bowl from The Queen Bee is a walk on the wild side. With green touches against a periwinkle background, this bowl is begging to be filled with a summer salad.

