How to get your fridge stocked, sorted and school-ready

By now, you probably have all of the back-to-school basics done—or close to done. The uniforms are purchased and ironed, and backpacks are monogrammed and filled with supplies. But have you organized your refrigerator lately?

Kicking off the school year with a stocked and organized fridge is sure to lead to smoother mornings and stress-free lunch packing. Ready to streamline after-school snacks, lunchbox loading and weeknight dinners?

Keep reading for tips from Sara West, owner of South Coast Organizers, for transforming your fridge from summer chaos to back-to-school bliss.

1. Start with a clean slate.

You guessed it. “Start by pulling everything out so you can see what you’re working with,” West advises. While you’re pulling everything out, check expiration dates and toss anything that’s spoiled or past its prime. Next, wipe down shelves and drawers with a food-safe cleaner to keep things fresh and hygienic.

2. Less is more organized.

When it comes to purchasing organizational products like berry bins, drink dispensers and juice bottles, West advises steering clear. A few clear bins and a lazy Susan can go a long way. Her three refrigerator must-haves are a lazy Susan, a pack of small, medium and large fridge bins, and a variety pack of glass food storage containers.

“Honestly, I think having too many specialized products isn’t worth it,” she says. “A lot of what you see on TikTok or Instagram—those perfectly curated fridge setups—just isn’t realistic or sustainable for most families. It can get expensive, and maintaining that level of organization daily is a lot to keep up with. I believe in keeping it simple, functional and affordable.”

3. Create sections and clarity.

Accessibility and simplicity are key, West says. She recommends grouping items by category. For example, keep condiments and sauces in the door, dairy products together, and use drawers for fruits and vegetables.

Assign each drawer a clear, consistent category, such as fruits, vegetables or deli items. Then, use clear bins or label the sections to keep items from getting lost. “It’s also a good idea to rotate older items to the front and newer ones to the back, just like in grocery stores,” West adds. “This keeps food visible, reduces waste and helps ensure everything gets used in time.”

Speaking of visible—One effective strategy for families with kids is to create a dedicated snack drawer on a lower shelf with healthy, ready-to-eat options, such as cut fruit, cheese sticks and yogurt. As a bonus, this may also reduce the number of times you hear “Mom!”

Placing leftovers and meal prep items at adult eye level makes them more likely to be noticed and eaten before they spoil.

The best way to utilize drawers is to assign each one a clear, consistent category—like fruits, vegetables, or deli items—and avoid overfilling them. Using clear bins inside drawers or labeling sections can also help keep things from getting lost.

4. Reset weekly.

Add a 10-minute fridge cleaning to the calendar or include it in the chore chart. Taking stock and clearing out is far less daunting on a weekly basis than starting from scratch after weeks of ignoring those leftovers.

“This allows you to take stock of what you already have, spot any expired or spoiled items and plan your meals more effectively for the upcoming week,” West says. “A quick weekly clean also keeps the fridge smelling fresh and prevents clutter from building up.”

A quick refresh while unloading groceries is also highly effective, West says.

5. Dedicate a second fridge to drinks and entertaining.

“For larger families, having a second refrigerator can be a huge help—especially when it’s used as a dedicated drink or overflow fridge,” West says.

Drinks, bulk items (hello, Costco shoppers!) and extras like party platters and backup meals belong in a second fridge, if available. This frees up valuable space in the primary fridge for everyday essentials. “It also helps keep things more organized and accessible, especially during busy weeks or holidays when fridge space is at a premium,” West adds.

This story was originally published by inRegister on July 27. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.