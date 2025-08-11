Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Purple eyelet set from NK Boutique. Photo by Kylie Kissinger

Gear up for LSU Football with August’s color of the month

By
Sally Grace Cagle
-

-

In inRegister Magazine’s August issue, the “Stadium Style” feature highlights local looks available for the upcoming LSU football season, and the tailgating attire for this year is looking better than ever.

But our sister publication is not stopping there. The color of the month is purple, and you can shop pieces in the hue from Baton Rouge boutiques in the Instagram posts below.

 
Go for a preppy in purple look with this collared knit button-down sweater top from Aria.

Shine on in this knit tank top from Lukka that adds a punch with metallic details.

Hemline Highland Road has several purple pieces that will have you ready to roar for the Tigers, including this ruched mini dress and these two tie-front blouses.

Tigers and leather simply go together. At Hemline’s Towne Center location, find this purple two-piece set that you can style for multiple games.

Easy, breezy purple dresses are stocked at Herringstones.

Gingham is for the girls. Shop this Queen of Sparkles gameday dress at Bella Bella Boutique.
Guest Author
By Sally Grace Cagle
Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

