Local music director prioritizes traveling in band program, sponsored by Take Note BR

Inspired by her journeys with the LSU Tiger Band, GEO Prep’s Doretha Williams made a promise early in her teaching career: her students would have the same opportunities to see the world, perform on new stages, and grow together as a team.

True to her word, Williams has made travel an integral part of her program. This year, her students have visited places like Texas, where they participated in the “Music in the Parks” festival, winning first place in marching band, drum line, and jazz competitions. The trip also included a visit to a theme park, blending performance with fun.

Other memorable trips include Houston for the Martin Luther King Day parade and San Antonio. These journeys provide more than just musical opportunities—they build teamwork, offer educational experiences, and expose students to new environments, broadening their horizons far beyond their Baton Rouge community.