Woman’s Perinatal Mental Health Unit sees more than 215 mothers in first year

Since opening its doors last year, Woman’s Perinatal Mental Health Unit has helped hundreds of mothers from around the state as well as throughout the Southern region, hospital administrators shared Wednesday.

Woman’s PMHU is one of only a few clinics in the country of its kind and serves women ages 18 and older during any stage of pregnancy, up to one year postpartum, or who have suffered a pregnancy loss within the last year and have a primary psychiatric diagnosis.

“We saw the gap in maternal mental health care and knew we could offer the kind of unique help mothers needed,” said Woman’s President and CEO Rene Ragas. “Providing accessible and effective treatment can help restore families and set them on the course for success.”

Since its opening, Woman’s PMHU has admitted more than 215 patients—from 36 parishes, seven counties and six states. Of those admitted, 51% were postpartum, while 49% were pregnant.