High expectations: Coach Kelly touts this year’s LSU football roster as his best

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly told a larger-than-usual Rotary Club of Baton Rouge audience Wednesday that the Tigers will take the field this season with the best roster since his arrival in Baton Rouge.

“On paper, this is the best roster that we will put out there,” Kelly says. “It’s not just about names. It’s about individuals that are here through the transfer portal process to win a championship for LSU.”

Kelly cited a meeting six months ago when the team set goals for its season opener against Clemson.

“For the first time in my career, I made it a goal of our team,” he says. “Goals for me have to be specific. If we’re going to set goals, I want a specific goal, and that was to be 1-0 and beat Clemson. Number 2, it has to be attainable. I knew what roster we were putting together. I know we’re going on the road, but it’s an attainable goal for our players. The third, it’s got to be challenging. Any goal that you set has to be worthwhile. This has been the prime mover for our players over the past six months.”

Kelly also highlighted the Million Dollar Match Challenge NIL fundraiser, which ran from December to February. He and his wife, Paqui, committed to matching every dollar contributed to the Bayou Traditions Football Fund, up to $1 million. He said 1,600 people helped raise $3.3 million, which allowed LSU to secure the No. 1-rated transfer portal class in the country.

LSU opens the season at Clemson on Aug. 30.

