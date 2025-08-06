Soak up summer with Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s free pop-up concerts

Soak up the last of summer before school starts with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. This organization will present six pop-up concerts around the Capital City during Symphony Week 2025.

BRSO will host free pop-up concerts at various locations around the city from Aug. 5 to 9. Audiences will hear from the outstanding musical ensembles and learn more about what BRSO has to come this season.

Find the BRSO Symphony Week pop-up closest to you in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra (@brsymphony)

To stay updated on the event schedule, check out Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.

This story was originally published by inRegister on July 30. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.