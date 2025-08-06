Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Soak up summer with Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s free pop-up concerts

By
Kamryn Tramonte
-

-

Soak up the last of summer before school starts with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. This organization will present six pop-up concerts around the Capital City during Symphony Week 2025.

BRSO will host free pop-up concerts at various locations around the city from Aug. 5 to 9. Audiences will hear from the outstanding musical ensembles and learn more about what BRSO has to come this season.

Find the BRSO Symphony Week pop-up closest to you in the Instagram post below.

To stay updated on the event schedule, check out Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.

This story was originally published by inRegister on July 30. To keep up with inRegistersubscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.
Kamryn Tramonte
By Kamryn Tramonte
Kamryn Tramonte is an undergraduate student at LSU studying mass communication with a concentration in journalism and a minor in psychology. Since February 2025, she has been writing about community, fashion, design and lifestyle for “inRegister Magazine.” But her heart belongs to literature—the older and more complicated, the better. A devoted Swiftie and poetry lover, she firmly believes “The Tortured Poets Department” deserves a spot on every English syllabus.

