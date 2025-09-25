Réve Coffee Lab brews a new pop-up in Mid City

Nestled between Baraccuda Taco Stand and The Paker Barber on Government Street sits a small alcove that has a new tenant. Réve Coffee Lab has set up a pop-up shop inside the space formerly occupied by D’s Garden Center, offering its specialty coffee to Baton Rougeans in Mid City.

The pop-up is open every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eric Schoonmaker has worked at the Réve for five years and is the mastermind behind all of the Baton Rouge location’s activities. He said this is a transition period and has plans to open the pop-up four days a week starting in October.

For now, it serves espresso-based drinks, pour-overs, matcha and fresh pastries Schoonmaker personally picks up that morning. Canned coffee and the shop’s most popular specialty drink, the Voodoo Elixir–a honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chicory concentrated cold brew, are also available.

Schoonmaker said he is learning that the best times to be open are when Baraccuda is most busy. Who wouldn’t want an espresso pick-me-up after demolishing a delicious taco?

The pop-up was somewhat of an organic decision, Schoonmaker says. He started with the logistics in March. After meeting Josh Chataignier, who runs The Parker Barber, Schoonmaker learned the location was in the market for a coffee and wine bar–Réve’s specialty.

“He liked what we offer with coffee and [that we] also kind of have a nightlife as well,” Schoonmaker says.

Schoonmaker and Chataignier both noticed that coffee shops in Mid City close early and wanted to offer a late-night spot for beans and booze.

Schoonmaker says the pop-up shop is still in the growing phase. Once the team starts building out, they can offer more seating, AC and the full Réve experience.

With only room for one barista at the pop-up, Schoonmaker dedicates the start of his weekend to making sure the pop-up is successful and learning about the new crowd.

“We’re pretty limited to the full experience right now, but it’s what we are all working toward,” Schoonmaker says.

Even though the pop-up is limited to what it can offer, its dedicated team members have found success and community with their new endeavor.

Follow the coffee shop on Instagram to keep up with the pop-up’s progress. Réve Coffee Lab’s Mid City spot is at 2544 Government St.