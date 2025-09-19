Let your pup go poolside at BREC’s End of Summer Pool Pawty this weekend

Who let the dogs out? The hottest days of the year are finally winding down, and as Baton Rouge transitions into autumn, BREC is closing Liberty Lagoon until next summer. But before the pools at the waterpark are drained, a dog-friendly pool party is in order.

BREC hosts its End of Summer Pool Pawty at Liberty Lagoon water park this Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21. Dogs may don their floaties, sunglasses and themed attire, like mermaid tails, for the event. The annual party has been going on for nearly a decade, and it is highly anticipated by BREC staff.

“This is a chance for the pups to get out, cool off and have fun,” says Robyn Lott, BREC Director of Communications. “It’s a chance for everybody to connect. Anything we can do to bring people out and interact with others in the community is a win. … What better way to do that than bring their four-legged friends at the same time?”

All dogs will get to be unleashed for the splash fest, so every two-legged owner and four-legged pet is expected to adhere to the water park rules. There are two sessions available each day, with up to 100 dogs admitted per session. Plus, don’t forget your paperwork– dogs must have proof of vaccination before being allowed into the park.

With a designated, fenced-in area, BREC Publicity Marketing Manager Abigail Landry says, Baton Rougeans can be comfortable letting their dogs off-leash to splash around in a new environment. “It’s one of my favorite events at Liberty Lagoon,” she says.

This pool day isn’t limited to swimming, though. Dog-friendly vendors and stations will keep participants’ tails wagging with water, treats and other surprises, like arts and crafts during the Sunday sessions.

“There will be some vendors on site that are going to have pup-friendly treats and things like that for purchase,” Lott says.

Spots for the End of Summer Pool Pawty are limited. Pooches can be registered for only $3 (two-legged friends come free), and BREC recommends getting to the waterpark at least 20 minutes early to guarantee a spot. For more information on park rules and event sessions, check out BREC’s website.