National darting championship targets Baton Rouge

On the heels of the 2025 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, Baton Rouge has landed yet another national sporting competition: the 2026 American Darters Association National Championship.

Visit Baton Rouge and the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge are partnering to host the event, which will take place at the Crowne Plaza from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Laura Cating, Visit Baton Rouge’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, tells Daily Report that 500 competitors and their families are expected to travel to Baton Rouge for the tournament and stay an average of six nights. This will mark the first time in history that the ADA National Championship has been hosted in Louisiana.

“With a strong lineup of meetings, conferences and sporting events already on the books and spread across the parish for 2026, this tournament stands out for two key reasons: its timing during the summer—traditionally a slower season—and the opportunity it gives our team to build on the momentum of the USBC Championships by securing another niche sporting event with a highly engaged participant base,” Cating says.

According to Cating, the tournament is expected to have a measurable impact on the local economy. Early estimates for economic impact stand at about $1 million.

“Events like this bring passionate competitors and their families to our city, creating opportunities for extended stays and increased spending at local businesses,” she says. “That visitor spending helps ease the tax burden on our residents and supports the broader Baton Rouge community. We look forward to showcasing all the Capital City has to offer.”

