A look at LSU School of Art and Design’s summer contemporary exhibition

At its best, art makes us feel. For those seeking that connection with creativity, the LSU School of Art and Design’s summer contemporary exhibition, titled FELT, is on display through August 23.

Located in the Glassell Gallery in downtown Baton Rouge’s Shaw Center for the Arts, FELT embodies art that embraces emotion.

Emily Wilkerson, a New Orleans-based curator, developed the exhibit from more than 300 submissions. The open call encouraged Louisiana-connected artists, especially university students in the Baton Rouge area, to submit art that offered a unique interpretation of what it means to feel. These works feature different textures that can be touched, unlike typical art exhibits where you only see.

Some of the artists featured include Mia Isabel Pons, Erin Demastes, Sarah Moschel Miller and Rob Carpenter. A closing reception will be held on August 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. with an award ceremony at 7 p.m.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or not, this exhibit offers a unique opportunity to experience diverse works of art from the Louisiana community.

For more information on FELT, visit the LSU College of Art and Design Galleries’ Instagram here.

This story was originally published by inRegister on July 18. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.