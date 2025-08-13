‘225 Magazine’ honored with 8 awards for journalism and design

225 Magazine recently claimed national and regional awards for writing, photography and design.

225 received a national award from the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features competition. It took home three Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional journalism competition in the Southeast judged by the Society of Professional Journalists. It also was a finalist for four Diamond Journalism Awards, a regional contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Arkansas Pro Chapter.

Dive into the winning stories below, all published in 2024. Congrats to all of 225‘s journalists, photographers and graphic designers!

General Feature (999 words or fewer) – First Place

Society for Features Journalism