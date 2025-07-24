20 years of Best of 225: Scroll through our cover archives
The Best of 225 Awards turned 20 this summer!
Since its launch in 2005, 225 Magazine has spotlighted the city’s most beloved restaurants, bars, people and businesses in the Capital Region’s original reader’s choice poll.
Want to see the evolution of the awards through our covers? Scroll on. And head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to see who won the 2025 honors.
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
