Where to find Dubai chocolate-inspired cookies, lattes, desserts and more in the Capital Region

It’s been nearly two years since so-called Dubai chocolate went viral on TikTok, triggering a decadent dessert trend steeped in pistachio cream, crispy kataifi and, of course, chocolate.

The original video revealed the sensory sensation of the “Can’t Get Knafeh of It” bar, a confection made by Dubai-based FIX Dessert Chocolatier, whose founder was nostalgic about knafeh, a creamy stuffed pastry whose crust is made of kataifi, or shredded phyllo.

Since then, Dubai chocolate has gone on to inspire loads of interpretations. Here are some of our favorites right now in Baton Rouge.

Dubai chocolate cookie from Caroline’s Cookies

10001 Perkins Rowe

7575 Jefferson Highway

One of Caroline’s August cookie specials, these massive filled Dubai chocolate cookies have been so popular that the until-we-run-out concept has had to place a limit of 2 per customer. There’s a good chance the flavor will continue into September, Caroline’s has said on social media, and that the cookie could feature an exciting new twist.

Kunafa au ganache from Bonjour

5727 Essen Lane, Suite D

240 Range 12, #107, Denham Springs

Among Bonjour’s many high-octane desserts is a new special, the kunafa au ganache, a plump bonbon in which pistachio cream, kataifi and chocolate ganache are wrapped in more crispy phyllo shreds. The shops’ other Dubai chocolate treats include the Dubai chocolate strawberry cup, reflecting a common new pairing with strawberries. Layers of the fruit are coated in warm chocolate, pistachio cream and shredded phyllo. Meanwhile, Bonjour’s Dubai chocolate crepe wraps the requisite ingredients in a tender, folded dessert crepe.

Pistachio bar from Chocolate Bijoux

Place an online order, or find them at Mulberry Market and Local Supply

Chocolate Bijoux’s high-demand Pistachio Bar riffs on the original viral sensation with a handmade boutique version made in Baton Rouge. The concept’s mother-daughter team constructs a filling of homemade pistachio cream and kataifi, encasing it in handmade chocolate embellished with a dreamy design.

Dubai chocolate matcha latte from Amour Café and Co.

40051 La. Highway 42, Suite F, Prairieville

Sip up the flavors of matcha, pistachio and chocolate in this sinful latte from Amour, which opened in March in Prairieville. Indulgent lattes in a wide variety of flavors are a sub-specialty of the stylish coffee shop, which doubles as a small bookstore.

Dubai chocolate strawberry cup from Starbox Falafel

4353 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Recently opened Starbox Falafel specializes in scratch-made Mediterranean eats, including a wide variety of desserts. Homemade shredded phyllo is made in the kitchen and used as a filling in the Dubai chocolate crepes and individual Dubai chocolate squares. The restaurant’s Dubai chocolate strawberry cups combine pistachio and chocolate sauces with fresh strawberries and crunchy kataifi.

Dubai chocolate crepe from Creperesso

14601 Airline Highway, Suite 105, Gonzales

Sweet and rich, Creperesso’s folded Dubai chocolate crepe is filled and glazed with chocolate and pistachio cream, then topped with crushed pistachios and shredded phyllo. Add optional fresh strawberries in keeping with the latest fad.