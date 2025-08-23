Tiger bites: Make these tailgate snack recipes for game days this season

Tiger football season is approaching, and all through the place, fans gather together for the best Louisiana has to taste.

The Tiger Band will march in playing the LSU Fight Song as Mike the Tiger roars and fans cheer along.

LSU’s campus will be filled with many sights to behold, with gumbo pots overflowing and tents decked in purple and gold.

There will be jambalaya, burgers and chicken wings, too. Or throw these boudin egg rolls in the air fryer to try something new.

Add a spicy dip for those crispy rolls and a festive tea. They are sure to help lead our team to victory.

It’s time to get ready for football 2025—where tailgating is one of the best ways to show your Tiger pride!

On the menu:

Tipsy Tiger Tea

This article was originally published in the August 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.