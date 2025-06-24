This LSU-area pizza spot is relocating

City Slice Pints + Pizza is relocating from its current home on West Chimes Street to the space that formerly housed Pluckers Wing Bar on Nicholson Drive.

The restaurant announced the move on social media. Its final day at its current location was Monday. Details about its reopening on Nicholson are forthcoming.

“We’re grateful for all the memories made on Chimes and can’t wait to start our next chapter in Baton Rouge,” the post announcing the relocation reads.

City Slice first opened in August 2018. It’s under the umbrella of City Group Hospitality, a local hospitality group whose other brands include City Pork, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, Proverbial Wine Bistro, Rouj Creole and Spoke & Hub. View the group’s full portfolio here.

Pluckers closed both of its Baton Rouge locations late last year after 21 years in the city.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on June 24. To keep up with Baton Rouge business news, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.