Cool off and make sweet summer memories with these 4 waffle ice cream sandwich recipes

When my kids were younger, I always loved spending time in the kitchen, cooking and experimenting. However, once the temperature reached over 90 degrees, the last thing we would want to do was turn on the oven. To combat the heat, I would try to find fun, no-bake recipes. The result was always a delicious treat along with some wonderful summertime memories.

Since I was feeling a bit nostalgic for those summer days when my kids were school-aged, I decided to resurrect some of our favorite recipes from the season. I was so excited when I came across one of our favorite no-bake summertime desserts: toaster waffle ice cream sandwiches. The beauty of these delicious treats is that they only require a toaster and a few easy-to-find grocery items. These no-bake treats are a cinch to put together, and our favorite part was that we could create any flavor profile we desired.

We loved changing things up by using different combinations of candy pieces, chocolate chips, sprinkles, chopped nuts and chocolate drizzles. We would then vote on our favorite pairings and write them down. I included four of my family’s favorite combos, along with a recipe for a homemade chocolate shell ice cream topping.

Here’s to a sweet summer!

On the menu:

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.