Baton Rouge food news roundup: Magpie Cafe refresh, new breakfast pop-up, free chicken fingers and more

A new breakfast pop-up

Starlight Cafe is slinging breakfast tacos, burritos and sandwiches in the mornings from the Pelican to Mars food truck.

The collaboration with House Brew, Envie Smokehouse and Louisiana Sandwich Co. brings boudin, egg and cheese breakfast tacos; Porktoberfest sandwiches; French toast sticks and more.

The Starlight Cafe menu will be available Monday-Sunday, 6-10 a.m. at Pelican to Mars, 2678 Government St. Check out the full menu here.

Magpie back in business

Magpie Café, which had closed briefly for a summer refresh, is now open once more.

The refresh included a new coat of paint, additional lighting and a more open floor plan, bringing a simple, classic look to the cafe. While doors are open, the refresh work is still in progress as the team will soon be adding new, comfier furniture, as well.

Magpie Café is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

More bites

• Raising Cane’s is teaming up with Snoop Dogg for National Chicken Finger Day this Sunday, July 27. Score an extra free chicken finger with the purchase of a Box Combo. Learn more here.

• North Louisiana fried chicken chain Southern Classic Chicken is set to open three new locations in Baton Rouge, according to local news reports. The first is looking to open late this summer at 3410 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Learn more here.

• The former CVS on Government Street that was sold in late 2024 for $1.95 million is in the process of a redevelopment plan. The new concepts coming to the former pharmacy building include a coffee shop, wing restaurant, doughnut shop and more. Read more here.

