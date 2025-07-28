13+ restaurants where kids can eat free around the Capital Region

When it comes to kids, the days are long, the years are short and the meals are … constant.

Give your kitchen (and wallet) a break with a visit to a Capital Region restaurant where young ones eat free. Loads of local eateries host family nights with complimentary kids’ meals, while others are welcoming kiddos for no charge for the season.

So step away from the Easy Mac, load up the minivan and head for these budget-friendly bites around town. Did we miss a local spot where kids eat free? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update this story.

8546 Siegen Lane

When: Daily, now through July 31

With the purchase of an adult entree, breakfast and lunch are on the house for young ones at this beloved bakery’s deli through the rest of the month.

10423 Jefferson Highway

When: Mondays

Monday nights mean family night at BRQ. Kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree or sandwich. Think: sliders, mac and cheese, fried catfish and kiddo-style barbecue platters.

3613 Perkins Road

18303 Perkins Road E.

27350 Crossing Circle, Suite 150, Denham Springs

When: Mondays

Start the week off with a burger and fries for the fam. Every Monday at Burgersmith, kids’ meals are free for kids 12 and younger with the purchase of any adult-sized sandwich.

8290 Siegen Lane

When: Wednesdays, 4-9 p.m.

Dig into a full Mexican spread at El Magey with the family every Wednesday. The restaurant offers one kids’ meal for free with each adult’s purchase.

17425 Airline Highway, Prairieville

When: Wednesdays, after 4 p.m.

Sample some Southern hospitality and the wide-ranging menu at Frank’s on Wednesday nights, when kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.

18340 Highland Road

14790 Wax Road

When: Tuesdays

Cheesy enchiladas, quesadillas and the ubiquitous chicken finger are crowd-pleasers on Las Palmas’ kids’ menu. Snag them for free for those 12 and younger on Tuesdays.

3109 Perkins Road

When: Monday-Thursdays

Take the kids up to the rooftop at this modern Mexican restaurant in the Perkins Road Overpass District and enjoy a complimentary meal for those 12 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

250 W. Lee Drive

When: Wednesdays

It’s a family affair at Our Mom’s, where grilled cheese, mini burgers and more are on the lineup for free every Wednesday with the purchase of an adult entree.

15440 George O’Neal Road

When: Tuesdays, 4 p.m.-close

Go beyond fried chicken and burgers (or get those, too) at Portobello’s every Tuesday night. Kids can upgrade to fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken and broccoli dishes—if they dare.

8342 Perkins Road

When: Mondays

Spend $10 at Rotolo’s on an adult entree on Monday nights and score a free kids’ meal. That’s amore!

28050 Walker South Road S.

When: Tuesdays

Two kids eat for free per each adult entree at Sombrero’s all day on Tuesday. Stick around for balloon-making and face-painting from 6-8 p.m.

3155 Perkins Road

When: Tuesday

A marg for you, a taco for them. Kids rule the roost during the early evening hours at this casual Perkins Road Overpass District establishment. Their meals are comped with the purchase of an adult entree every Tuesday.

14569 Airline Highway, Gonzales

1100 Americana Blvd., Zachary

When: Monday and Wednesday, for dinner service

Chow down on waffle fries and classic kid grub at Baton Rouge’s favorite sports bar franchise. Kids-eat-free nights take place on Mondays at the Airline Highway location and on Wednesdays in Zachary.

Other budget-friendly family nights

Kids’ specials for $5 or less

909 E. Ascension St., Gonzales

8415 Bluebonnet Blvd.

3554 Drusilla Lane

When: Tuesdays, after 4 p.m.

Kids younger than 12 can dine for $4 with any regular entree purchase at all locations of this Baton Rouge classic.

2985 Millerville Road, Suite B

When: Thursdays

Up to two kids can nosh on an 8-inch pizza or keep it simple with butter noodles for $1.99 with the purchase of an adult entree at Rotolo’s on Millerville Road every Thursday.

5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel

When: Thursdays, 4 p.m.–sundown

Cheap pizza and cute animals? Say no more. Grab the kids a $5 cheese pizza with the purchase of a full-sized pizza while the adults sip on a pint. Then let them loose at the free farm animal cuddle station.

9195 Louisiana Highway 67, Clinton,

141 Aspen Square, Suite B, Denham Springs

5810 Main St., Zachary

When: Wednesdays, for dinner service

Kids’ meals are just two bucks on Wednesday nights with the purchase of an adult entree at all three locations of this popular Tex-Mex spot.