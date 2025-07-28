13+ restaurants where kids can eat free around the Capital Region
-
When it comes to kids, the days are long, the years are short and the meals are … constant.
Give your kitchen (and wallet) a break with a visit to a Capital Region restaurant where young ones eat free. Loads of local eateries host family nights with complimentary kids’ meals, while others are welcoming kiddos for no charge for the season.
So step away from the Easy Mac, load up the minivan and head for these budget-friendly bites around town. Did we miss a local spot where kids eat free? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update this story.
|
The Ambrosia Bakery
8546 Siegen Lane
When: Daily, now through July 31
With the purchase of an adult entree, breakfast and lunch are on the house for young ones at this beloved bakery’s deli through the rest of the month.
BRQ Seafood and Barbeque
10423 Jefferson Highway
When: Mondays
Monday nights mean family night at BRQ. Kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree or sandwich. Think: sliders, mac and cheese, fried catfish and kiddo-style barbecue platters.
Burgersmith
3613 Perkins Road
18303 Perkins Road E.
27350 Crossing Circle, Suite 150, Denham Springs
When: Mondays
Start the week off with a burger and fries for the fam. Every Monday at Burgersmith, kids’ meals are free for kids 12 and younger with the purchase of any adult-sized sandwich.
El Magey Premier Mexican Buffet
8290 Siegen Lane
When: Wednesdays, 4-9 p.m.
Dig into a full Mexican spread at El Magey with the family every Wednesday. The restaurant offers one kids’ meal for free with each adult’s purchase.
Frank’s Restaurant Grill & Bar (Prairieville)
17425 Airline Highway, Prairieville
When: Wednesdays, after 4 p.m.
Sample some Southern hospitality and the wide-ranging menu at Frank’s on Wednesday nights, when kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant
18340 Highland Road
14790 Wax Road
When: Tuesdays
Cheesy enchiladas, quesadillas and the ubiquitous chicken finger are crowd-pleasers on Las Palmas’ kids’ menu. Snag them for free for those 12 and younger on Tuesdays.
Luna Cocina
3109 Perkins Road
When: Monday-Thursdays
Take the kids up to the rooftop at this modern Mexican restaurant in the Perkins Road Overpass District and enjoy a complimentary meal for those 12 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.
Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar
250 W. Lee Drive
When: Wednesdays
It’s a family affair at Our Mom’s, where grilled cheese, mini burgers and more are on the lineup for free every Wednesday with the purchase of an adult entree.
Portobello’s Grill
15440 George O’Neal Road
When: Tuesdays, 4 p.m.-close
Go beyond fried chicken and burgers (or get those, too) at Portobello’s every Tuesday night. Kids can upgrade to fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken and broccoli dishes—if they dare.
Rotolo’s Pizzeria (Perkins)
8342 Perkins Road
When: Mondays
Spend $10 at Rotolo’s on an adult entree on Monday nights and score a free kids’ meal. That’s amore!
Sombreros Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
28050 Walker South Road S.
When: Tuesdays
Two kids eat for free per each adult entree at Sombrero’s all day on Tuesday. Stick around for balloon-making and face-painting from 6-8 p.m.
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More
3155 Perkins Road
When: Tuesday
A marg for you, a taco for them. Kids rule the roost during the early evening hours at this casual Perkins Road Overpass District establishment. Their meals are comped with the purchase of an adult entree every Tuesday.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (select locations)
14569 Airline Highway, Gonzales
1100 Americana Blvd., Zachary
When: Monday and Wednesday, for dinner service
Chow down on waffle fries and classic kid grub at Baton Rouge’s favorite sports bar franchise. Kids-eat-free nights take place on Mondays at the Airline Highway location and on Wednesdays in Zachary.
Other budget-friendly family nights
Kids’ specials for $5 or less
Brew-Bacher’s Grill
909 E. Ascension St., Gonzales
8415 Bluebonnet Blvd.
3554 Drusilla Lane
When: Tuesdays, after 4 p.m.
Kids younger than 12 can dine for $4 with any regular entree purchase at all locations of this Baton Rouge classic.
Rotolo’s Pizzeria (Millerville)
2985 Millerville Road, Suite B
When: Thursdays
Up to two kids can nosh on an 8-inch pizza or keep it simple with butter noodles for $1.99 with the purchase of an adult entree at Rotolo’s on Millerville Road every Thursday.
Istrouma Eatery + Brewery
5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel
When: Thursdays, 4 p.m.–sundown
Cheap pizza and cute animals? Say no more. Grab the kids a $5 cheese pizza with the purchase of a full-sized pizza while the adults sip on a pint. Then let them loose at the free farm animal cuddle station.
Mami’s Mexican
9195 Louisiana Highway 67, Clinton,
141 Aspen Square, Suite B, Denham Springs
5810 Main St., Zachary
When: Wednesdays, for dinner service
Kids’ meals are just two bucks on Wednesday nights with the purchase of an adult entree at all three locations of this popular Tex-Mex spot.
|
|