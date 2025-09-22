This week in Baton Rouge: Game night, Farm Fête, Rock N Rowe and more events

Learn about genealogy Tuesday

Join genealogy researcher and author Liz Martin on Tuesday, Sept. 23, for a Genealogy Pop-Up.

Hosted by the East Baton Rouge Public Library, Martin will talk about her book We Are Acadian: Our Herbert Family, diving into her own genealogy research. She will discuss her research into the history of the Acadians from Nova Scotia and how they made their way to South Louisiana.

The free event is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information and register here.

Try out game night Tuesday

Play your favorite board games or try new ones on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Little Wars.

Get together with fellow board game fans for game night. Bring your favorite game to play with others or test out a new one from the demo shelf before you buy.

The free game night is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Little Wars is at 7543 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Celebrate local food Thursday

Listen to live music and enjoy chef-made bites, Thursday, Sept. 25, at Farm Fête.

Hosted by BREADA and the Red Stick Farmers Market, Farm Fête is a celebration of local food supporting the opportunity for healthy food in the Baton Rouge area. The night features live music from John Gray Jazz & Friends and Ashley Orlando, as well as local bites from Chow Yum, Cocha, Eloise Market and Cakery, plus drinks from Blend Wine Bar, Oxbow Rum Distillery and more. Find out more information about the event in our Farm Fête preview.

The celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Main Street Market, 501 Main St. Tickets are $125 and you must be 21 years or older to attend. You can find more information and tickets here, and read more about the event in our story here.

Rock out at Perkins Rowe Thursday

Stop by Perkins Rowe on Thursday, Sept. 25, for Rock N Rowe.

Hosted in the Perkins Rowe Town Square, Rock N Rowe invites the community to bring lawn chairs and listen to live music, rain or shine. This week’s concert features The Remnants; it is also family night, which means there will be face painting and balloon animals to enjoy during the show.

The free show is from 6 to 9 p.m. The Town Square is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.