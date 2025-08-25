This week in Baton Rouge: a voter registration drive, a restaurant grand opening and more events

Preview Broadway in Baton Rouge Tuesday

Get a look at Broadway in Baton Rouge’s upcoming season, Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the River Center Theatre.

The Open House event welcomes new and returning patrons to stop by the theatre, step onstage, peek backstage and more. The open house is the last chance to become a subscriber for the 2025-2026 season.

The open house is from 5–7 p.m. The River Center Theatre is at 240 St. Louis St. Find more information on the event and upcoming season here.

Register to vote Wednesday

Head to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood, Wednesday, Aug. 27, for a voter registration drive.

The Registrar of Voters will visit the library to assist East Baton Rouge Parish citizens with the process. Attendees should bring valid identification or documents that confirm identity, age and residency.

Voter registration will be from 1-6 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Try a new restaurant Thursday

Stop by a new hot pot and Korean barbecue spot, Thursday, Aug. 28, for KPOT’s grand opening.

KPOT is a new all-you-can-eat concept in the Capital Region. The chain allows patrons to cook their meal themselves with tabletop grills and simmering broth pots. The new restaurant is hosting a grand opening this week, with new exclusive offers to be announced.

KPOT is at 7620 Andrea Drive. The grand opening starts at noon. Find more information on the opening and upcoming deals here.

Play some bingo Thursday

Check out Drag Queen Bingo, Thursday, Aug. 28, at The Smiling Dog.

Featuring drag queen hosts and fun prizes, the game is open to the public. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Aids/Crisis Fund.

Bingo begins at 7 p.m., and The Smiling Dog is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Each card is $10 and will go toward the krewe. Find more information here.