It’s 225’s birthday and you’re invited!
Join us as 225 Magazine celebrates 20 years of highlighting the culture, cuisine and community that makes Baton Rouge iconic. Our 20th birthday party will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, at The Queen Baton Rouge.
This special event will feature live music by J & The Causeways as well as cocktails and bites from 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails. Sponsors include The Queen Baton Rouge, Rubio Hospitality Group, United Community Bank and Brecheen Pipe & Steel.
Limited tickets are available, and you must be 21 and over to attend. The dress code for the event is party casual. Get tickets and more information here.