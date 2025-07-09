Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Art by Leslie Charleville and Ellen Ogden for their new exhibition, 'Plein Wild.' Photo courtesy of Charleville and Ogden

Two local artists join forces in a new exhibition opening this weekend in New Roads

Sally Grace Cagle
Louisiana is home to many of the best artists in the country, known for their works that reflect the culture, creatures and landscapes that make Louisiana unique. Now, two local artists are capturing the beauty of our state in a collaborative exhibition titled Plein Wild.

Leslie Charleville of L.Charleville Studios and Ellen Ogden of Ello Artist will showcase the exhibition this Friday, July 11, 6-8 p.m., with a free reception open to the public at Julien Poydras Center in New Roads.

The artists’ shared love for the process, paint-stained hands, quiet moments outdoors, and being fully present in the experience of making inspired this exhibition, they said in a joint statement.

“Plein Wild is the story of two artists who work differently but think the same,” Charleville explains. “‘Plein’ for Ellen, who captures landscapes and light in bold expressive strokes. ‘Wild’ for me, printing the creatures of the coast with all their textures and truths.”

The exhibition will be on view through September. Learn more about the opening event and collaboration online here. Learn more about Leslie Charleville in this feature from the inRegister archives.

Sally Grace Cagle is the associate editor of "inRegister" magazine, highlighting the very best of Baton Rouge by covering topics like interior design, philanthropy, style and much more. She has been with the publication since 2023, when she began as an editorial intern.

