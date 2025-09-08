This week in Baton Rouge: Lainey Wilson, trivia, hat workshops and more events

Support local artists Wednesday

Check out an art exhibit, “In Good Form,” on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

The opening reception allows attendees to get up close with works by Southern University artists. The exhibit will be open until Sept. 27.

The reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Shell Gallery. The Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Test your knowledge Wednesday

How’s your ‘90s and 2000s trivia knowledge? Find out on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at Loft18.

This month’s themed trivia night features ‘90s and 2000s pop culture, so break out your butterfly clips and Juicy Couture track suits and come armed with your knowledge on music, movies and more. Everyone is invited to bring their friends and form a team. Prizes will be awarded to the night’s top teams.

The free trivia night starts at 7:30 p.m. Loft18 is at 4580 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Attend an art reception Thursday

Stop by the LSU Museum of Art, Thursday, Sept. 11, for a fall reception.

The event will celebrate new and current exhibits. The new “Bayou State of Mind” display features Louisiana-based pieces from dozens of artists, highlighting the culture of the state. “Carved & Crafted” features poster pieces from Hatch Show Print. Museum members are invited to an artist meet and greet before the reception.

The free reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The LSU Museum of Art is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. The exclusive meet and greet is from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Find more information here.

Step back in time Thursday

Experience the Roaring Twenties, Thursday, Sept.11, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Join LASM for an Art After Hours event titled “Fascinate Me – A 1920s Chapeaux Affair.” Create your own headpiece at the couture fascinator-making workshop hosted by designers Karla Coreil & Jenn Loftin.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Rd. Tickets are $60 for members and $70 for non-members and can be purchased here

See Lainey Wilson live Thursday

Catch the country star on her Whirlwind World Tour, Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Known for songs like “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Heart Like a Truck,” Wilson will take the stage along with accompanying acts ERNEST and Maddox Batson.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. The River Center is at 275 S. River Rd. Tickets start at $48.40 and can be purchased here.