The 2025 Best of 225 Awards winners

Looking back at the debut issue of the Best of 225 Awards is like digging up a time capsule representing life in Baton Rouge back in 2006. Among the relics: early winners like Fleur de Lis Pizza, Rave Motion Pictures and Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Twenty awards editions later, restaurants and businesses have come and gone or changed names and owners. But many are still kickin’, with some of the original winners like Tony’s Seafood and The Chimes still seen as the gold standard.

Two decades from now, how will we remember life in 2025? Those memories will probably include some of the 71 shops, restaurants, bars, people and attractions voted as this year’s best by nearly 13,000 Capital Region residents. Congratulations to all of the winners and runners-up—you’re part of local history. And most importantly, thank you, dear readers, for participating in the process and making this issue possible.

Myth busting

How the 2025 Best of 225 Awards were *really* chosen

How long has Best of 225 been around?

Launched in 2006, Best of 225 is Baton Rouge’s original reader’s choice poll of its kind. Write-in nominations open every winter and voting runs in the spring. Winners are revealed in the summertime.

Who puts together the ballot?

All year long, 225’s editors call the shots on who gets featured in the magazine. Our July issue is the one time when we turn the tables and let readers decide. In fact, our entire staff is disqualified from participating in the nominations and voting processes. Write-in nominations and voting are open to 225-area residents, who can vote one time in each category.

What about the rumor that only advertisers win?

225’s editorial team abides by journalistic ethics and standards, which means the subjects of every story we print—including Best of 225—are never determined by advertising. We have loyal advertisers who have never won an award. We also have longtime, repeat winners who have not advertised in 225.

Learn more at 225batonrouge.com/best-225-faq.

